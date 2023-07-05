GB Group (LSE:GBG) Price Target Decreased by 6.02% to 430.95

The average one-year price target for GB Group (LSE:GBG) has been revised to 430.95 / share. This is an decrease of 6.02% from the prior estimate of 458.54 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 287.85 to a high of 577.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 92.91% from the latest reported closing price of 223.40 / share.

GB Group Maintains 1.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in GB Group. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBG is 0.16%, a decrease of 32.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.82% to 5,141K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,293K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBG by 8.36% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,045K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBG by 5.72% over the last quarter.

PISMX - International Small Company Fund Institutional holds 609K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 30.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GBG by 38.70% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 345K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 319K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

