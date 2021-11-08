GB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (Symbol: GB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.77, changing hands as high as $9.99 per share. Global Blue Group Holding AG shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GB's low point in its 52 week range is $5.74 per share, with $15.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.88.

