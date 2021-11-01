Gazprom's Yamal-Europe pipeline from Poland to Germany still suspended - data

Contributors
Oksana Kobzeva Reuters
Katya Golubkova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Russian gas supplies from Poland to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained suspended on Monday from Saturday, with flows in reverse, data from a German operator showed.

That pushed up European spot prices TRNLTTFMc1.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point in Germany, which lies at the Polish border, stopped early on Saturday and have not since resumed, according to data from Germany's Gascade operator.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jan Harvey)

