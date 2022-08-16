Gazprom's Jan-Aug gas exports to non-CIS countries down 36%

Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

Adds year on year comparisons

MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom on Tuesday said that natural gas exports outside the former Soviet Union were 78.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) between Jan. 1 and Aug. 15, down 36% year on year, Reuters calculations show.

Natural gas output over the same period was 274.8 bcm, Gazprom said, down 13% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)

