Gazprom's gas transit to Europe via Ukraine seen at monthly high on Wednesday

February 15, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it would send 35.3 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, the highest since January 16, when the flows were at 35.4 mcm.

That compares to 30.8 mcm on Tuesday, but would still be less than levels above 40 mcm in the second half of 2022 and early January.

Higher volumes could put more downward pressure on European gas prices, TRNLTTFMc1, TRNLTTFMc2 which are near their lowest level since Sept. 2021, at around 52 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

They hit a record peak of more than 300 euros/MWh last year on reduced supplies of Russian gas to Europe.

Temperatures are expected to continue rising until the end of this week in the UK and north-west Europe, before falling closer to the seasonal norm next week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The latest forecasts also show colder-than-normal temperatures in March.

