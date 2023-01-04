Gazprom's gas supply to Europe via Ukraine down by 10.4% on Wednesday

Adds details, context

MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it would ship 37.8 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, down 10.4% from 42.2 mcm on Tuesday.

Gazprom was supplying more than 40 mcm of gas a day via this route in recent months. The last time it supplied less than 40 mcm was on July 11, when it shipped 39.4 mcm.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Louise Heavens)

