News & Insights

Gazprom's gas output down 9% in 2023, Kommersant reports

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER MANZYUK

January 26, 2024 — 02:33 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM produced 404 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in 2023, down around 9% from a year earlier due to lower exports to Europe, the Kommersant newspaper reported late on Thursday.

Russia's largest natural gas producer has not disclosed its output data and does not comment on its production.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the energy ministry's in-house magazine on Thursday that Russia's pipeline gas exports to Europe and China totalled 91.4 bcm in 2023, down around 30% from 2022.

Gas exports to Europe, once its key source of energy revenue, plummeted in 2022 and 2023 after the start of the Ukraine conflict and damage to the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.