Gazprom's first LNG cargo via Arctic destined for China's Jingtang -data

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM being sent via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) for the first time is destined for the Chinese port of Jingtang, Refinitiv ship tracking data shows.

The Velikiy Novgorod tanker was loaded at the Portovaya LNG plant on the Baltic Sea on Aug. 14, according to the data.

As of Wednesday, it was moving in the Kara Sea in the Arctic with the data showing an estimated arrival at Jingtang on Sept. 12.

Earlier this month, Russia also shipped a rare via the North Sea route, according to traders and Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

