News & Insights

MGNT

Gazprom's board to consider buying shares

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

September 05, 2023 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The board of Russian natural gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Tuesday that it will consider buying shares of the company at a meeting scheduled for Sept. 13.

It did not elaborate in the regulatory filing.

Several Russian companies, such as oil producer Lukoil LKOH.MM and retailer Magnit MGNT.MM, have announced plans to buy shares from foreign investors, who were deprived of the ability to trade in Russian securities following Western sanctions over Russia's conflict with Ukraine and Moscow's counter-measures.

It was not immediately clear whether Gazprom's announcement may mean it is also considering such a move.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGNT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.