Gazprom's board to consider buying shares

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The board of Russian natural gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Tuesday that it will consider buying shares of the company at a meeting scheduled for Sept. 13.

It did not elaborate in the regulatory filing.

Several Russian companies, such as oil producer Lukoil LKOH.MM and retailer Magnit MGNT.MM, have announced plans to buy shares from foreign investors, who were deprived of the ability to trade in Russian securities following Western sanctions over Russia's conflict with Ukraine and Moscow's counter-measures.

It was not immediately clear whether Gazprom's announcement may mean it is also considering such a move.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Sandra Maler)

