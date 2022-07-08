Gazprombank examines options for Swiss unit

By Oliver Hirt

ZURICH, July 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprombank GZPRI.MM has decided to explore strategic options for its Swiss unit Gazprombank (Switzerland) Ltd, the Zurich-based institution said on Friday.

These options include a possible sale of all or parts of the company. "The Bank currently expects to conclude the strategic review process – including finding an investor if such option is pursued – by the end of the third quarter of 2022," a statement said.

Gazprombank Switzerland, which employs about 80 people, is mainly active in trade and export financing, including helping Swiss industrial groups finance exports to Eastern European countries.

It also finances the extraction, transport and processing of raw materials from Russia to Western Europe for commodity traders.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by Michael Shields, Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.