Gazprom will focus on acquiring stakes in production projects in mid-term - company

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM plans to focus over the medium-term on the acquisition of stakes of up to 30% in production projects, the company wrote on Tuesday in its magazine.

It said its international subsidiary, Gazprom EP International, will remain focused on Latim America, South East Asia and North Africa.

