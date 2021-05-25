Gazprom will focus on acquiring stakes in production projects in mid-term - company

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM plans to focus over the medium-term on the acquisition of stakes of up to 30% in production projects, the company wrote on Tuesday in its magazine.

It said its international subsidiary, Gazprom EP International, will remain focused on Latim America, South East Asia and North Africa.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.