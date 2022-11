Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM is set to supply Azerbaijan with up to 1 billion cubic metres of gas until March 2023 under a new contract, it said on Friday.

Gas supplies under the contract began on Nov. 15, it said.

(Reporting by Reuters)

