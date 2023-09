MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Scheduled maintenance will be carried out on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China on Sept. 21-27, Gazprom said on Wednesday.

Gas transportation will be temporarily suspended for this period.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((maxim.rodionov@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.