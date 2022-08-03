Gazprom to receive 50% of entity replacing Sakhalin LNG project -TASS

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

Russian energy giant Gazprom will receive 50% of a new Russian entity replacing the Sakhalin Energy liquified natural gas (LNG) project, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM will receive 50% of a new Russian entity replacing the Sakhalin Energy liquified natural gas (LNG) project, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T on Tuesday cut the value of their stakes in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project in Russia by 217.7 billion yen ($1.66 billion) after Moscow's move to seize control of the project.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters