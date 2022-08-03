Gazprom to receive 50% of entity replacing Sakhalin LNG project -TASS

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM will receive 50% of a new Russian entity replacing the Sakhalin Energy liquified natural gas (LNG) project, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

Japanese trading houses Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T on Tuesday cut the value of their stakes in the Sakhalin-2 LNG project in Russia by 217.7 billion yen ($1.66 billion) after Moscow's move to seize control of the project.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.