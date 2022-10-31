Gazprom to issue local bonds on Nov 1 to replace eurobonds

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM will start issuing local bonds on Nov. 1 to replace euro-denominated Eurobond-2028 worth up to 500 million euros ($496.45 million), it said on Monday.

Gazprom expects to complete the placement by Nov. 10.

Proposed by the central bank, the "replacement bonds" would be a substitute for eurobonds that Russian companies can no longer service because of to sanctions connected to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

($1 = 1.0072 euros)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman )

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

