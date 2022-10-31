Gazprom to issue local bonds on Nov 1 to replace eurobonds

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SPASIYANA SERGIEVA

Russian gas giant Gazprom will start issuing local bonds on Nov. 1 to replace euro-denominated Eurobond-2028 worth up to 500 million euros ($496.45 million), it said on Monday.

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM will start issuing local bonds on Nov. 1 to replace euro-denominated Eurobond-2028 worth up to 500 million euros ($496.45 million), it said on Monday.

Gazprom expects to complete the placement by Nov. 10.

Proposed by the central bank, the "replacement bonds" would be a substitute for eurobonds that Russian companies can no longer service because of to sanctions connected to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

($1 = 1.0072 euros)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman )

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More