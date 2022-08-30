Gazprom to fully suspend gas supplies to Engie from September

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia's gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM will fully suspend natural gas supplies to Engie ENGIE.PA, one its main European utilities, from Sept. 1 until it receives all payments for gas in full, the company said on Tuesday.

Gazprom is further squeezing gas deliveries to Europe in a dispute over contracts, deepening concerns about Europe's winter energy supply.

(Reporting by Reuters)

