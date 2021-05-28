Gazprom swings to Q1 net profit on higher sales, prices

Adds detail, share price

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM on Friday reported a first-quarter net profit of 447.26 billion roubles ($6.1 billion) after higher prices and sales helped it to recover from a loss of 116 billion roubles a year earlier.

Kremlin-controlled Gazprom's sales were driven by a harsh winter as well as the easing of pandemic-related lockdowns. It said on Thursday it expected its 2021 gas output at a 10-year high of above 506.5 billion cubic metres (bcm).

The company also benefited from a favourable rouble exchange rate as it recorded a forex gain of 16.3 billion roubles in the first quarter, compared to a loss of 551.4 billion roubles in the same period a year ago, when the rouble weakened versus the U.S. dollar and the euro.

Gazprom's shares rose by around 0.7% in the early trade in Moscow.

January-March sales rose to 2.29 trillion roubles from 1.7 trillion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 38% to 700.6 billion.

Gazprom, which has embarked on the construction of a giant gas processing complex on the Baltic Sea, also revised up group's investments for 2021 to 1.83 trillion roubles from previous estimates of 1.79 trillion roubles.

($1 = 73.5700 roubles)

