Gazprom swings to Q1 net profit on higher sales, prices

Contributors
Maxim Rodionov Reuters
Oksana Kobzeva Reuters
Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian gas giant Gazprom on Friday reported a first-quarter net profit of 447.26 billion roubles ($6.1 billion) after higher prices and sales helped it to recover from a loss of 116 billion roubles a year earlier.

Adds detail, share price

MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM on Friday reported a first-quarter net profit of 447.26 billion roubles ($6.1 billion) after higher prices and sales helped it to recover from a loss of 116 billion roubles a year earlier.

Kremlin-controlled Gazprom's sales were driven by a harsh winter as well as the easing of pandemic-related lockdowns. It said on Thursday it expected its 2021 gas output at a 10-year high of above 506.5 billion cubic metres (bcm).

The company also benefited from a favourable rouble exchange rate as it recorded a forex gain of 16.3 billion roubles in the first quarter, compared to a loss of 551.4 billion roubles in the same period a year ago, when the rouble weakened versus the U.S. dollar and the euro.

Gazprom's shares rose by around 0.7% in the early trade in Moscow.

January-March sales rose to 2.29 trillion roubles from 1.7 trillion and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 38% to 700.6 billion.

Gazprom, which has embarked on the construction of a giant gas processing complex on the Baltic Sea, also revised up group's investments for 2021 to 1.83 trillion roubles from previous estimates of 1.79 trillion roubles.

($1 = 73.5700 roubles)

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely and Barbara Lewis)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters