Gazprom supplying contracted gas volumes, says PGNiG

Gazprom gas supplies to Poland's PGNiG are being provided in accordance with its contract, a PGNiG's spokesman told Reuters when asked about lower than usual Russian gas flows via the Yamal pipeline to Germany.

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gazprom GAZP.MM gas supplies to Poland's PGNiG PGN.WA are being provided in accordance with its contract, a PGNiG's spokesman told Reuters when asked about lower than usual Russian gas flows via the Yamal pipeline to Germany.

Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained at very low levels early on Monday after a drop on the weekend.

