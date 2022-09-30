Gazprom shareholders approve record $21 bln dividend payout

Adds detail, shares

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gazprom GAZP.MM shareholders backed Russia's biggest ever dividend payout totalling $21 billion at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Friday.

Shareholders backed an interim dividend of 51.03 roubles ($0.8921) per share, the gas producer said in a regulatory disclosure.

The payout totals 1.208 trillion roubles ($21.19 billion), the highest in Russian corporate history.

Shares in state-controlled Gazprom rose by around 5% after the announcement.

Gazprom shareholders in June unexpectedly decided not to pay dividends on last year's results, doing so for the first time since 1998.

Dividends offer retail investors a way to profit at a time when Western sanctions have hit the value of Russian companies.

($1 = 57.0000 roubles)

