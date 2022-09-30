Gazprom shareholders approve record $21 bln dividend payout

Adds detail, shares
MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Gazprom GAZP.MM shareholders backed Russia's biggest ever dividend payout totalling $21 billion at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Friday.
Shareholders backed an interim dividend of 51.03 roubles ($0.8921) per share, the gas producer said in a regulatory disclosure.
The payout totals 1.208 trillion roubles ($21.19 billion), the highest in Russian corporate history.
Shares in state-controlled Gazprom rose by around 5% after the announcement.
Gazprom shareholders in June unexpectedly decided not to pay dividends on last year's results, doing so for the first time since 1998.
Dividends offer retail investors a way to profit at a time when Western sanctions have hit the value of Russian companies.
($1 = 57.0000 roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)
((vladimir.soldatkin@thomnsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.