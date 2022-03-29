US Markets

Gazprom says Russia's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine remain high

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

Updates with Gazprom's data

March 29 (Reuters) - Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe by state-owned Gazprom GAZP.MM remained high and stable on Tuesday, the company said.

It said requests for gas from its customers in Europe for transit via Ukraine stood at 109.5 million cubic metres (mcm) for Tuesday, unchanged from Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, RIA news agency reported, citing Ukraine's gas pipeline operator, that flows were at the high-end of Gazprom's contractual obligations.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

