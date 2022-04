April 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Friday that its natural gas exports outside former Soviet Union countries fell to 38.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the quarter ended March 31, down 27.1% from a year earlier.

It said its gas output for the quarter was unchanged at 135 bcm.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

