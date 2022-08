Aug 17 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM said it was shipping 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

(Reporting by Reuters)

