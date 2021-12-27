Gazprom says it will not sell gas on its spot platform this week

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM does not plan to hold auctions for spot gas sales on its Electronic Sales Platform (ESP) this week, Gazprom Export said on Monday.

The gas producer last held sales sessions on its ESP in late October to sell volumes due for delivery in the third quarter of 2022 and in 2023.

(Reporting by Marina Bobrova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

