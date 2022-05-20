Gazprom says it will halt gas supplies to Finland, will contest arbitration

May 20 (Reuters) - Gazprom Export, the exporting arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, confirmed on Friday it would suspend gas sales for Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum starting from Saturday.

Gazprom Export said this was because Gasum had not paid it for gas delivered in April under new Russian rules requiring settlement in roubles.

Gazprom also said it would defend its interests in arbitration proceedings initiated by the Finnish company.

(Reporting by Reuters)

