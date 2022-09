MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom said on Monday that it recommends holders of sterling-denominated bonds in Russia's depositories to take part in exchanges for new, Russian replacement bonds.

In a statement, the company also said it is continuing work on the issuance of replacement bonds.

(Reporting by Reuters)

