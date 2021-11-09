Gazprom says it has started filling up gas storage in Europe

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom has started pumping gas to five European underground gas storages for November, the gas giant said in a statement on social media.

"The volumes and routes for the gas transportation have been determined," it said.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova)

