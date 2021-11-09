US Markets

Gazprom says it has started filling up gas storage in Europe

Russia's Gazprom has started pumping gas to five European underground gas storages for November, the gas giant said in a statement on social media.

"The volumes and routes for the gas transportation have been determined," it said.

