Gazprom says it has agreed not to stop gas sales to Moldova, waits for payments

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Wednesday it has agreed not to stop gas exports for now to Moldova, which has failed to pay for the gas on time.

It expects Moldova to redeem its debt for gas sales on Friday, adding that it hoped the country would pay for gas supplies on time.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

