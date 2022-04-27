Gazprom says it halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in payments row

April 27 (Reuters) - Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Wednesday it has completely halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland due to absence of payments from the countries in roubles for the fuel delivery.

It said the supplies will be halted until the payments are made.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.