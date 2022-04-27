US Markets

Gazprom says it halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in payments row

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it has completely halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland due to absence of payments from the countries in roubles for the fuel delivery.

It said the supplies will be halted until the payments are made.

Most Popular