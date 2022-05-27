Gazprom says it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, Friday flows edge down

May 27 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Friday its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point stood at 43.6 million cubic metres (mcm), slightly down from 44.5 mcm on Thursday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

