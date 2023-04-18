Gazprom says Europe could struggle to fill gas storage to last year's levels

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM on Tuesday said that Europe could face difficulties in filling its gas storage to last year's levels.

The company also said that Europe got through the heating season thanks to a warm winter but this is not guaranteed in the next heating season.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman )

