Gazprom resumes westbound gas flows via Yamal pipeline to Germany

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russian energy company Gazprom on Thursday resumed westbound natural gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany from Poland, data from Gascade pipeline operator showed, with flows expected to continue until at least Friday morning.

Early on Thursday, Gascade's data showed the flow had stopped on the pipeline, which usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey.

Gazprom has intermittingly sent gas westward via the link in recent days amid high demand in Europe. It has also increased supplies to Europe via Ukraine, another key route.

Gazprom said on Thursday it was shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with customers' requests.

Russian energy supplies, including gas which accounts for some 40% of European gas demand, have been in spotlight amid Kremlin's tensions with the West and invasion of Ukraine, which Russia describes as a "special operation".

Flows from Poland to Germany on the pipeline have been at 5.9 million kilowatt-hour per hour (kWh/h), while renominations, or preliminary bids, stand at 19.3 million kWh/h until Friday morning, after Gazprom booked daily capacity at auctions. [S8N2UP02W]

Unstable Russian gas supplies and high demand for the fuel as economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic have led to a spike in gas prices in Europe.

The German-Polish section of the pipeline switched into reverse, eastbound, mode on Dec. 21 as buyers in Poland drew on stored supplies from Germany rather than buying more Russian gas at high spot prices. [NG/EU]

Gazprom restarted westbound flows intermittently from last weekend.

