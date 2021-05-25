Gazprom resumes gas supplies to Turkey via Blue Stream - Interfax

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM has resumed supplies to Turkey via the Blue Stream gas pipeline, the Interfax news agency quoted the company as saying on Tuesday.

Gazprom suspended the pipeline for planned maintenance on May 12. The maintenance was expected to end on May 27.

