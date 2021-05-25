Gazprom resumes gas supplies to Turkey via Blue Stream - Interfax

Contributor
Polina Devitt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russian gas producer Gazprom has resumed supplies to Turkey via the Blue Stream gas pipeline, the Interfax news agency quoted the company as saying on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM has resumed supplies to Turkey via the Blue Stream gas pipeline, the Interfax news agency quoted the company as saying on Tuesday.

Gazprom suspended the pipeline for planned maintenance on May 12. The maintenance was expected to end on May 27.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters