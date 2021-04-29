Gazprom reports 89% profit fall hurt by forex, prices

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Thursday reported a 89% fall in 2020 net profit to 135.3 billion roubles ($1.8 billion) hurt by lower prices and sales and a huge rise in costs including a foreign exchange-related loss.

Gazprom, which provides more than a third of the European Union's gas, said the pandemic had hit gas demand and lowered average gas prices in Europe by 32% in U.S. dollar terms.

Sales fell 18% to 6.3 trillion roubles from 7.7 trillion in 2019.

Financial costs soared to 1.37 trillion roubles from 355 billion in 2019 including a forex loss of 604.8 billion versus a forex profit a year earlier.

The Kremlin controlled company has said it expects 2021 output and exports to rise amid a global recovery.

In the fourth quarter, it rebounded with a net profit of 354 billion roubles which offset nine-month losses, while its fourth-quarter free cash flow amounted to 200 billion roubles.

($1 = 74.3700 roubles)

