MOSCOW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom on Tuesday said that natural gas exports to non-CIS countries were 78.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) between Jan. 1 and Aug. 15.

The company said that natural gas output over the same period was 274.8 bcm.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

