Gazprom questions Russian gas transit via Ukraine to Europe

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Alexei Miller, the head of Kremlin-owned gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, on Thursday threatened sanctions against Ukraine's Naftogaz amid legal rows, saying the Kyiv-based energy firm was not "constructive" in overseeing Russian gas transit to Europe.

He also said that it was "senseless" for Gazprom to take part in international legal cases initiated by Naftogaz.

Naftogaz in June said it had taken legal action against Russia in the United States to try to recover $5 billion awarded to it by an arbitration court in The Hague as compensation for assets expropriated by Russia in Crimea.

"Far-fetched attempts by Naftogaz to continue this trial speak of its non-constructive attitude towards the organization of the transit of Russian gas to Europe and, in general, a hostile attitude towards the Russian Federation," Miller said in a rare statement on state-run Rossiya-24 TV station.

Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine have been reduced to a trickle in the past year due to a severe political crisis, triggered by Moscow's decision to sent thousands of troops into Ukraine last year.

Russia's piped gas exports to Europe stood at around 12.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the first half of the year. They totalled 62 bcm for the whole of 2022, when total exports almost halved from the previous year.

"Naftogaz has already filed a multi-billion dollar lawsuit against Russia in the U.S. courts. If such dishonest actions of Naftogaz continue, it cannot be ruled out that this could lead to the imposition of sanctions by the Russian Federation, then any relations between Russian companies and Naftogaz will simply be impossible," Miller said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on a possible stoppage of Russian gas supplies to Europe, according to RIA Novosti news agency.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)

