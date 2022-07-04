Gazprom proposes rouble-for-gas scheme for LNG - Ifax

July 4 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM has proposed to apply the rouble-for-gas scheme it uses for pipeline gas supplies in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, Interfax news agency quoted a senior manager as saying on Monday.

Russia has cut gas supplies to several European countries after they refused to abide by the demand for gas payments in roubles.

