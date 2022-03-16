Gazprom meeting Europe's gas supply requests via Ukraine

March 16 (Reuters) - Russian state energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM said on Wednesday it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, with daily volumes set at 95 million cubic metres, in line with customers' requests but down 13% from 109.6 million cubic metres on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.