Gazprom lowers pressure in undamaged part of Nord Stream 2 pipe, Denmark says

STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nord Stream 2 AG has informed the Danish Energy Agency that Gazprom Transgaz is currently lowering the pressure in the undamaged string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the agency said on Wednesday.
Russia's Gazprom Gazprom on Monday said gas had stopped leaking from three ruptured Nord Stream gas lines under the Baltic Sea, and that it might be possible to resume pumping through the remaining single line if a decision were made to start deliveries.
Gazprom and Nord Stream 2 did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Stine Jacobsen and Terje Solsvik)
