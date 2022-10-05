Gazprom is lowering pressure in non-damaged Nord Stream 2 pipe, Denmark says

STOCKHOLM, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nord Stream 2 AG has informed the Danish Energy Agency that Gazprom Transgaz is currently lowering the pressure in the string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline which is not damaged, the agency said on Wednesday.

Gazprom was, according to the pipeline operator, withdrawing gas from the pipe and redirecting it to the St. Petersburg area's gas network, it added.

"Controlled pressure reduction is therefore now seen," it said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

