Gazprom informed Poland PGNiG it will halt gas supplies on Wed -PGNiG statement

Gazprom informed Poland's PGNiG it will halt gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline at 0800 CET on Wednesday, PGNiG said in a statement published on Tuesday.

PGNiG added it will take steps to reinstate the flow of gas according to the Yamal contract and the halt of supplies was a breach of that contract.

It said it has the right to pursue damages over the breach of contract.

