Gazprom informed Engie of a reduction in gas deliveries

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gazprom GAZP.MM has informed Engie ENGIEPA> of a reduction in gas deliveries, starting this Tuesday, due to a disagreement between the parties on the application of some contracts, the French utility said.

"As previously announced, Engie had already secured the volumes necessary to meet its commitments towards its customers and its own requirements, and put in place several measures to significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption to gas supplies by Gazprom," the statement said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.