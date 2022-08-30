Gazprom informed Engie of a reduction in gas deliveries

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

Gazprom has informed EngiePA> of a reduction in gas deliveries, starting this Tuesday, due to a disagreement between the parties on the application of some contracts, the French utility said.

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Gazprom GAZP.MM has informed Engie ENGIEPA> of a reduction in gas deliveries, starting this Tuesday, due to a disagreement between the parties on the application of some contracts, the French utility said.

"As previously announced, Engie had already secured the volumes necessary to meet its commitments towards its customers and its own requirements, and put in place several measures to significantly reduce any direct financial and physical impacts that could result from an interruption to gas supplies by Gazprom," the statement said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters