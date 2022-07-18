Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity via Yamal, Ukraine for August

July 18 (Reuters) - Russian gas producer Gazprom GAZP.MM has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for August, auction results showed on Monday.

Gazprom has also not booked additional gas transit capacity via the Sudzha crossing point into Ukraine for August, or via Velke Kapusany on the Slovakia-Ukraine border for the same period.

