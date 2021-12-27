Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity via Yamal pipeline for Dec. 28

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec. 28, auction results showed on Monday.

The pipeline that normally brings Russian gas into western Europe flowed in reverse for a seventh day on Monday, a situation Moscow blames on German speculation, despite surging European heating costs.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Louise Heavens)

