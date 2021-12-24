Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity via Yamal pipeline for Dec. 24

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom GAZP.MM has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec. 24, auction results showed on Friday.

The Russian flows to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline stayed in reverse mode on Thursday for a third successive day, data from German network operator Gascade showed, keeping European gas prices high.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

