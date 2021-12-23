Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity via Yamal pipeline for Dec 23

Oksana Kobzeva Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV

Russian gas giant Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec. 23, auction results showed on Thursday.

Gas via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany continued to flow in reverse mode for a second day on Wednesday, data from German network operator Gascade showed, keeping European gas prices high.

