Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity via Yamal pipeline for Dec 23

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom has not booked gas transit capacity for exports via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for Dec. 23, auction results showed on Thursday.

Gas via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany continued to flow in reverse mode for a second day on Wednesday, data from German network operator Gascade showed, keeping European gas prices high.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((anton.kolodyazhnyy@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.