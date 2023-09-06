Gazprom has no immediate plans to consider share buyback

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The board of Russia's natural gas company Gazprom GAZP.MM does not plan to consider buying back its shares or shares in the OGK-2 OGKB.MM subsidiary, the company said on Wednesday.

In a corporate filing this week, Gazprom said the agenda of its Sept. 13 board meeting included "approval of acquisition of shares".

"It does not mean a purchase by Gazprom of its own shares or shares in OGK-2," the company said.

Lukoil LKOH.MM and Magnit MGNT.MM are among several Russian companies which have announced plans to buy their shares from foreign investors deprived of the ability to trade in Russian securities due to the Ukraine conflict.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

