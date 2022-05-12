Gazprom Germania subsidiaries getting no Russian gas -Germany

BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Some subsidiaries of Gazprom Germania are receiving no gas because of sanctions imposed by Russia on western entities, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a speech in parliament on Thursday.

He said Germany had found alternative suppliers without giving details, adding that his ministry would make information about substitutes available later in the day.

Germany last month transferred Gazprom Germania, an energy trading, storage and transmission business ditched by Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM), to its energy regulator to ensure energy security.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Madeline Chambers)

