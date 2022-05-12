Gazprom Germania subsidiaries getting no Russian gas -Germany

Contributor
Markus Wacket Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Some subsidiaries of Gazprom Germania are receiving no gas because of sanctions imposed by Russia on western entities, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a speech in parliament on Thursday.

BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Some subsidiaries of Gazprom Germania are receiving no gas because of sanctions imposed by Russia on western entities, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a speech in parliament on Thursday.

He said Germany had found alternative suppliers without giving details, adding that his ministry would make information about substitutes available later in the day.

Germany last month transferred Gazprom Germania, an energy trading, storage and transmission business ditched by Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM), to its energy regulator to ensure energy security.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Joseph.Nasr@thomsonreuters.com; +49-30-2201-33711 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters