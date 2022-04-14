US Markets

Gazprom Germania has not been nationalised - German regulator

Christoph Reuters
Gazprom Germania, an energy trading, storage and transmission business that is currently controlled by Germany, has not been nationalised, Germany's network regulator said on Thursday.

"No expropriation and no nationalisation has taken place," the Bundesnetzagentur said, which took over control of Gazprom Germania, which was ditched by Gazprom GAZP.MM, earlier this month.

The move came in response to the possible acquisition of Gazprom Germania by JSC Palmary and Gazprom export business services LLC.

It is not clear who is behind JSC Palmary and Gazprom export business services LLC in commercial and legal terms, the economy ministry has said.

