Gazprom gas exports to non-CIS countries up 27% this year

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Tuesday said its natural gas exports outside the former Soviet Union for Jan. 1 to May 31 had increased 27.2% year on year to 84.2 billion cubic metres.

Gazprom said its gas output for the period had risen to 221.9 bcm, up 16.2% year on year.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman )

