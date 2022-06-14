Gazprom gas exports to Europe via Ukraine unchanged on Tuesday

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday.

An application to supply gas via another major entry point, Sokhranovka, was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

